Michigan extends stay-at-home order while loosening certain restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that the state's stay-at-home order will be extended until May 15.

However, she also said the state is loosening restrictions on certain activities. Garden centers and nurseries along with landscape companies can begin operation again, as well as golf courses in the state.

She also said motorized boating will be once again allowed in the state's waters.

The move comes as the state sees its numbers of COVID-19 cases plateau. Whitmer added that proper social distancing and use of masks must be followed with the newly opened activities and businesses.

Whitmer said the state will be monitoring the numbers of new coronavirus cases, and if the cases begin to increase in a feared second wave of cases, the restrictions on certain activities could return.