Michigan golf courses re-open with safety measures

Michigan golf courses are opening up again after Governor Whitmer relaxed the state's stay-at-home order. The courses have to practice social distancing. For example, they are not allowed to use carts.

At Quarry Ridge Golf Center, they are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

"We were hoping this was going to be a real, real big year," says Mark Augustyniak, the owner of Quarry Ridge Golf Center in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Like every other golf course in Michigan, he's been closed for about six weeks.

Unlike the other courses, "We are the only heated range within approximately 45 miles," says Augustyniak.

Their busiest time is from February to April.

Governor Whitmer permitted golf courses to open on Friday morning, but as of Saturday night, Quarry Ridge is still closed.

"I did not expect to be opened or for them to open it until May 1st so we weren't completely ready. We have things we have to do to make it safe for our employees and to make it safe for our customers," says Augustyniak.

So Augustiyniak is spending the day making changes, and he's not done yet.

"We were out raising cups because we don't have the flags in, so we raised the cups a little out of the ground, so people don't go reaching into the cups," says Augustyniak.

He's also installing a touch-free paper towel dispenser and a plastic shield at the cash register. He's also limiting the heated driving range, the most profitable part of his business, from two mats per stall, to one.

"About half of the business, yeah," he says.

As much as his business is hurting now, Augustyniak knows it could be worse.

"It's hard for everybody right now. We are actually one of the lucky ones because we're an outdoor activity," says Augustyniak.

Quarry Ridge is a nine-hole course, and they also have mini golf. Their main customer base is families. Right now, the mini golf will remain closed until the Augustyniak's are certain they can open it up safely.

As for the rest of Quarry Ridge, it will open at 9am Sunday.