Michigan governor signs "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order to go into effect Monday night

Less than a day after Ohio's Department of Health issued a similar order, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order closing all non-essential businesses and suspending non-essential travel in the state. Read the entire order HERE.

The order, which the governor is called "Stay Home, Stay Safe" goes into effect at 12:01 AM Tuesday, March 24th and will remain in effect for three weeks.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

“Taking aggressive action to protect our communities is the most important thing we can do to mitigate further spread of COVID-19,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “If we do this now, we can make sure our hospitals and healthcare workers are prepared to take care of the sickest people. It is crucial that people do the right thing by staying home and staying safe.”

Under the order, non-essential businesses are prohibited from forcing employees to leave their homes to work unless they perform a service critical to sustaining life or the minimum basic operations of that business. For a list of essential businesses, you can read the entire order HERE.

Additionally, the order stipulates that " all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons outside a single household are temporarily prohibited. People may leave the house to perform for limited, necessary purposes, and may engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside a person’s household and with other restrictions imposed by prior executive orders."