Michigan greenhouse owners brace for financial hit

Under the latest exeuctive order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, greenhouses and retail garden centers are considered non-essential.

As part of the stay at home order due to COVID-19, many places are closed in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and that includes greenhouses.

As warmer weather approaches, the seasonal shops do big business in the Spring. With the latest order in place until the end of April, many business owners are worried they could lose cash.

"Normally we'd be open by April 20th and we need to get rolling because we have so much product," says Mike Parran, owner of Parran's Greenhouse & Farm in Ida, Michigan.

Parran says preparation for the season started months ago and they have more than $800,000 invested inside the 4-acre site not to mention, they need to sell in order to pay the water and electric bills.

At this point, greenhouses and other retail garden centers around the state are bracing for what is to come. Parran says if they can open by May 1st they can make up for lost time but if the stay home order is extended, it could kill business for the entire season.

"If she [Gov. Whitmer] puts it to June 1st, it will force us to go out of businesses because we can't get no money," says Parran.

For now, the business has no choice but to stay the course and continuing preparing for the busy season. The Michigan Farm Bureau is petitioning the Governor's office hoping for a change in an effort to save the retail garden industry. As for the Parran's, they are hoping each see they plant pays off.

"We are keeping everything on track as of now. We are planting all the same amounts and keeping it right on schedule just hoping and praying," says Darlene Parran.