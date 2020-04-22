Michigan gyms preparing to reopen May 1, 2020

Fitness centers and gyms in Michigan could reopen as early as May 1st, but are they ready? Are you ready to go back?

Those are the questions they're trying to answer in advance at Snap Fitness in Dundee, Michigan.

“These are trying times for everybody, so we’ve got to make sure that they feel comfortable coming back to the gym," explains the owner of Snap Fitness, Dundee, Josh Stump. He's preparing for a potential reopening after the COVID-19 "Stay Home" order expires May 1, 2020, but he understands that date could be extended.

Whenever the time comes, gyms will likely need to change the way they operate to boost member confidence.

Snap Fitness in Dundee relies on a base of senior citizens. Their membership dues are covered through the Medicare program called Silver Sneakers.

“Our Silver Sneakers are in that risk category that they’re saying people are more prone to serious symptoms, more prone to serious illness," added Stump. "So, totally understand that they may be at little apprehensive at coming, but we need to show them that we’re doing everything as possible that we’re going to make this as clean and safe as possible.”

Some changes will be more noticeable, like spacing out the equipment. Others may be more subtle, like more sanitizer.

Until the day comes to reopen, Stump has offered to loan out equipment to some longtime members. He's hoping it will keep everyone healthy through the pandemic and keep them coming back once it's all over.