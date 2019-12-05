Michigan holding one-day sale of excess property from government agencies

The state of Michigan will hold a public one-day sale from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at its surplus store, MiStore, in Lansing.

The sale will include excess property from federal, state, and local government agencies. Items available include computers, phone and computer accessories, various knives, wine keys, sporting goods, tools, automotive equipment, desks, file cabinets, bookshelves, jewelry, and fashion accessories.

The sale takes place at 31111 W. St. Joseph, Building 600, Lansing. Payments can be made with cash and credit card. All items are sold as-is, with no refunds or returns, and no loading assistance will be available.

For more information about MiStore, visit the state's website. Online shoppers can bid on MiBid, the state's online auction site.