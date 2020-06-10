Michigan man charged after traffic stop turns up drugs

A Michigan man is being charged with felony drug charges after a traffic stop June 4 in Wood County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized a firearm, 189 ecstasy pills, and a gram of marijuana, worth approximately $3,000.

Troopers made the stop on I-280 after the vehicle with Maryland registration was following too close to the car ahead. Dwight Taylor, 26, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was found to have an active felony warrant out of his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of his person revealed the contraband, and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the firearm and additional contraband.

Taylor was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in ecstasy pills, both second-degree felonies and possession of a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 19 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.