Michigan man dies in Tuesday evening accident on I-280

Updated: Wed 10:40 AM, May 13, 2020

TOLEDO (WTVG) - An Ottawa Lake, Michigan, man is dead after a Tuesday evening crash on I-280 South at I-75 South.

Kevin Vandyke, 58, was traveling south on I-280 at the transition to I-75 South just after 5 p.m. when he went right off the road, going up an embankment and striking an ODOT traffic camera pole.

According to a release from Toledo Police, it is believed a medical condition played a factor in the crash.

Vandyke was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

 