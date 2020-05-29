Michigan reopens all veterinary services for first time since pandemic

Michigan is running a few weeks behind Ohio when it comes to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, today, May 29, 2020, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is allowing non-essential dental, medical, and veterinary services to resume for the first time since the start of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

At Heritage Animal Hospital in Dundee, MI, the staff has moved to curbside service. They're bringing pets inside while keeping people in their cars.

During the statewide shutdown, vets in Michigan could stay open to vaccinate animals, give them medicine, or perform necessary surgeries. Now, they are able to spay or neuter animals, conduct routine check-ups, and trim toenails.

“I mean, we have lists upon lists we’ve been calling to get these people in,” says Olivia Phillips, a manager at Heritage Animal Hospital.

With a backlog of appointments, Heritage is likely to stay busy keeping pets healthy and owners happy.