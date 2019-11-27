Michigan reports second vaping-related death

Michigan health officials are reporting the state’s second death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it was notified Tuesday of the death of an adult man. It released no other information, citing confidentiality reasons.

Since August, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says she’s “deeply saddened” to report the second death. Michigan is urging people not to vape until a specific cause of the lung illnesses occurring nationwide is identified.

Since August 2019, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan. The age range of the patients is 15 to 67.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, there were 2,290 cases identified in 49 states (all but Alaska), the District of Columbia, and two territories. This includes 47 deaths in 25 states; the count does not include the second Michigan death. Reported cases have vaped THC and nicotine, THC only and nicotine only.

Federal officials have identified vitamin E acetate as a culprit. Officials say the chemical compound has been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

MDHHS recommends the following:

• People should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC.

• Since the specific compound or ingredient causing lung injury are not yet known, while the investigation continues individuals should consider refraining from use of all e-cigarette or vaping products.

• E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

• People who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

• Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

• People should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

• Adults who are vaping because they have quit cigarette smoking should not return to smoking. Free help is available for individuals who are ready to kick the tobacco habit at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).