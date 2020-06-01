Michigan restaurants and bars set to open Monday June 8th

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. Whitmer said Monday that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on outdoor gatherings.
Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now. Children's day camps and pools can reopen June 8. Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing.
Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.
OPEN NOW
Sports practices
Outside gatherings of 100 people
OPEN MONDAY JUNE 8th
Bars and restaurants
Swimming pools
Day camps
Libraries
Museums
STILL CLOSED
Gyms
Hair salons
Movie theatres
Tattoo shops
Casinos
To read the full executive order click HERE.