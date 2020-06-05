Michigan set to reopen salons, barbershops on June 15

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Executive Order 2020-115 on Friday, setting the reopening date for personal care service providers in the state at June 15.

Those businesses allowed to reopen on that date include salons, barbershops, massage therapists, tattoo artists, among others. Those businesses have been closed since March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The northern parts of the state will move to the fifth phase of the governor's reopening plan Wednesday, meaning businesses like salons, gyms, and movie theaters can reopen with safety protocols in place.

Also included in the fifth phase are the ability to host indoor social gatherings of up to 50 people, while outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed with proper social distancing. Those outdoor events can be no larger than 250 people.

Northern Michigan will also open outdoor performance and sporting venues with a capacity limit of 500.

Gov. Whitmer also signed another executive order Friday, 2020-114, which sets safety guidelines for reopening all businesses or operations tha require their employees to leave home for work. Those businesses must provide COVID-19 training, develop a COVID-19 response plan, keep employees six feet apart when possible or wear a mask when that's not feasible, and to develop a self-screening response plan.