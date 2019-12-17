Michigan's most popular holiday candy is ... reindeer corn?

Hey, Michigan, we've got to talk.

According to a survey conducted by candystore.com, an online bulk candy retailer, the most popular Christmas candy in the Wolverine State is ... reindeer corn.

What?

A red, white, and green holiday version of the much maligned candy corn handed out around Halloween, reindeer corn was named the state's most popular Christmas candy. At least the state's residents came to their senses, naming Reese's Mini Cups and peppermint bark as their second and third favorite candies, respectively.

The survey received more than 32,000 responses in 2019, and the site says it also consulted with major candy manufacturers and distributors to make sure its findings lined up with what they see as well.

Ohioans named Hersey Kisses as their favorite holiday candy, with peppermint bark coming in third. An odd choice of Pez appeared at No. 2 on the Ohio list.

The candy list isn't the only holiday list making its rounds. According to home advice website housemethod.com, the overwhelming favorite Christmas movie across the United States is "A Christmas Story." The holiday classic featuring Ralphie and his family ranked tops in 24 states, including Ohio and Michigan, and followed by "Elf," which was most popular in 11 states.

For the record, their study also determined Americans do not believe "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie. Less than half of responders in Ohio and Michigan believe the movie is a Christmas classic.

Let that debate begin again.