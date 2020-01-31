Military, overseas voting for Ohioans begins Friday

Voting for military and overseas voter will begin today for the upcoming Primary Election on March 17. The full, detailed and interactive 2020 elections calendar can be viewed here.

Military and overseas voters who have not registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot can visit the Ohio Secretary of State's election website.

Due to increased cybersecurity efforts in response to attempted foreign interference in U.S. elections, users in some countries or unsecured locations (i.e. public WiFi, internet cafes) may not be able to immediately access their county or state website. If that occurs, please visit theFederal Voting Assistance Program website or call 614-466-2585.

Additionally, a spouse, father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, grandfather, grandmother, brother or sister of the whole blood or half blood, son, daughter, adopting parent, adopted child, stepparent, stepchild, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece may request a ballot for you. That individual may use the FPCA or the Secretary of State prescribed form 11-E, providing a mailing address, fax number or email address at which you can receive the absentee ballot. This request may be made by mail or in person at your board of elections.

UOCAVA ballots may be returned only by U.S. Postal Service or another delivery service such as UPS or FedEx, or in person. An absentee ballot must arrive at the board office by the close of polls on Election Day if delivered in person.