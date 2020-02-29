Minivan hits tree, driver killed

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on February 29th, 2020 at approximately 12:16 a.m. The crash occurred on Christy Road .5 miles north of Banner School Road.

A silver 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Jeffrey E. Miller, age 45, of South Whitely, Indiana, was traveling north on Christy Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Township Fire and EMS, and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.