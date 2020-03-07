Missing man found dead four days after accident in Wood County

We have new information linked to an accident in Wood County. The man who was reported missing after the crash has been found dead.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Joshua D. Roach, was found in a water-filled ditch nearly 1.5 miles north of the crash location.

Roach was discovered Saturday, March 7, just after noon, four days after his vehicle crashed.

On March 3, just before 7:00am, the Wood County Sheriff's office said there was a single-vehicle crash on Poe Road just east of Range Line Road.

When deputies arrived they found a red Oldsmobile Intrigue that went off the road and flipped into a ditch filled with water.

The occupants were not located and sheriff's deputies asked the public for help.

Roach was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's office for an autopsy. The accident is still under investigation.