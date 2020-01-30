Mobile Meals hosting Great Chili Cook-Off

TOLEDO (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo, Inc., is holding its 28th annual Great Chili Cook-Off from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

The event is held at the Stranahan Great Hall. Deadline fro team entries is February 26.

Team forms along with online payment options are available here.

 