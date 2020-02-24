Mobile Meals of Toledo in need of volunteers

Mobile Meals of Toledo delivers to roughly 500 ill, elderly, or otherwise homebound people every day. Right now, they're in need of volunteers to get those meals to their doors.

And it's not always just the meal that counts, for many clients, their meal delivery is the only human interaction they have on a daily basis.

"That interaction is really important," says Carolyn Fox, Associate Executive Director of Mobile Meals Toledo. "Just to see someone friendly at your door with nutritious meals for you that day."

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer meal delivery driver can attend a training session on Wednesday to get started.

Home delivery volunteers typically work two lunch hours each month, delivering on the same days of the month, and to the same clients’ neighborhood each time.

Volunteer drivers must have a valid driver's license and pass a background check.

To register to be a volunteer for Mobile Meals of Toledo, click here.