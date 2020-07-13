Mobile Services returning for Toledo library patrons

Mobile Services are returning for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, with applications accepted for homebound services.

Homebound Service offers free doorstep delivery and pick-up of materials to seniors and those unable to leave their homes due to medical concerns throughout Lucas County.

TLCPL librarians select materials based upon general interests or specific requests. People who are interested can fill out an online application or call 419.259.5350 for details.

For childcare programs that serve Lucas County's children, TLCPL offers a monthly Book Kit service that delivers library materials for specific age groups to your center. Call 419.259.5350 for details and to register for this free service.