Mobile neighborhood COVID-19 DJ

This may be one of the few times you do not want to yell at your neighbor to keep the noise down.

"I own all of the equipment because I DJ weddings," Chris Offenburg said.

The second grade teacher by day has a cool ride to go with his hot tunes as part of his company Life Celebrations.

"Chris posted on his Facebook page that he was doing this for people," party organizer Jenn McCullough said. "I could see pictures of people just sitting out on their lawn chairs listening to music, just getting outside and enjoying the nice weather. I thought, 'Hey come to my street!' and he actually took me up on it."

Manchester Boulevard was the place to be for about an hour Friday evening - six feet apart of course.

"People really need a chance to go out and have fun," Offenburg said. "Through music I think thru music we can get a wide variety of age groups out cause not everyone is going to be the exact same age in the neighborhood. So that's a way to get more people involved out and having fun."

Offenburg is doing all of this for free.

He's even turning down tips through Venmo.

"It's a serious situation we're in," McCullough said. "At the same time we gotta keep figuring out ways to connect with people and to stay joyful and energized. Keep doing all the work we have to do to figure out all the work-arounds to do our work and to just stay positive, just be there for each other. And I think we all need this, this is a vitamin we need. So this is really helpful to get everybody out to see each other. It's a boost."

It's only been a couple of days providing this free service for Offenburg and he says he's having a blast.

"It's great to see people smile and wave at each other and have a good time," Offensburg said. "Feels like a lot could be bringing us down right now but I feel like we're strong and we'll have a great time no matter what."

