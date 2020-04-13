Mom of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

The family of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died of complications from COVID-19.

Jacqueline Towns, right, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she died on Monday. (Source: CNN)

“Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend,” a statement from the family said.

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Karl Towns Sr. also contracted coronavirus but has recovered, the family said.

The Timberwolves picked Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1 pick out of the University of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA draft.

“In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable,” a statement from the Timberwolves said. “Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

Towns made a $100,000 donation to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for COVID-19 testing.

