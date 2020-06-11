Eight minutes, 46 seconds: Moment of silence speaks volumes at UTMC

Dozens of people came together at the UTMC campus Thursday afternoon in a show of solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Doctors, nurses and a number of other employees observed nearly 9 minutes of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd

8 minutes 46 seconds of silence marks the amount of time Floyd had an officer's knee on his neck before he died. Those who attended the event told us that the silence can often have more power than words

Organizers say the event speaks volumes about the sense of community they feel at UTMC. There were people of all races and ages in attendance.

The event was also inspired in part by the work of an organization called White Coats For Black Lives. That national organization was started a number of years ago by medical students to help eliminate racism in medicine.