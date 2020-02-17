'Mommy guilt’: Princess Kate says it’s a royal thing, too

A candid admission by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on motherhood.

The royal mom of three confessed bouts of “mommy guilt” on a British podcast called “Happy Mum, Happy Baby.”

“It’s a constant challenge. You hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life,” she said.

“And always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgments and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

Catherine and Prince William, second in line to the British throne, are parents to three children – 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

