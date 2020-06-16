Recovering Monroe officer receives hero's welcome on way to recovery

First responders raised the flag high above the entrance to US-23 North in Dundee, Michigan to honor Corporal Renae Peterson on her way to another treatment facility in Ann Arbor.

The Monroe City Police officer was shot in the line of duty back in May while attempting to apprehend the suspects of a carjacking.

Cpl. Peterson was shot below her vest and has been fighting for her life, receiving multiple surgeries at a Toledo-area hospital since the incident.

As she was taking the next step in her recovery process, Cpl. Peterson was surprised by a warm procession from her brothers and sisters in blue.

Patrol cars and fire engines lined the exit off US-23, blocking M-50 to allow friends, family, and co-workers to visit with Peterson.

"I believe all of us feel the same way. When another officer gets hurt I mean we all feel the pain from it," says Dundee Police Cheif Kent Jeppesen, who helped to organize the event.

Monroe City Police Captain J.D. Wall says support from the community and other local law enforcement agencies throughout this difficult time has been tremendous.

"To be able to get her in her next step of healing, reunited back with her family, is just an exciting feeling," adds Capt. Wall. "We need her to recover so we can get her back doing what she loves to do. And serve our community the way that she does."

