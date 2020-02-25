Monroe Co. Home Builders Assoc. hosting 40th annual Home Show this weekend

The Monroe County Home Builders Association is hosting its 40th annual Home Show this weekend at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

The show runs 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The show features 60 vendors showcasing new home construction, home maintenance, and remodeling. There will also be demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Tickets are available at the door for $5. Free tickets are available from vendor locations.

For more information and a list of vendors, go to the Home Builders Association website.