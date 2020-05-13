Monroe County Community College goes online for Summer

It's the first week of the semester at Monroe County Community College and the only sounds you hear on campus are the quiet sounds of nature.

You may not hear them or see them, but 800 students are taking classes for the summer off campus and online.

“All that’s going to be done remotely. All Summer’s remote," said Kojo Quartey, Ph. D., President of MCCC.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Quartey has led the transition to remote learning, which will assuredly continue in some capacity in the Fall of 2020. How much will be online versus in-person will depend on mandates and recommendations from the state of Michigan.

Online class enrollment, according to Dr. Quartey, was already increasing. Right now, with Michigan's stay home order, it's the only option.

The safety of faculty, staff, and students is what Dr. Quartey calls MCCC's top priority.

"But in the Fall, we hope to get as many classes remotely as possible, but we’ll still have some face-to-face classes,” continued Dr. Quartey. He's optimistic Fall 2020 classes will be a hybrid of at-home and in-person learning for all 3,000 students who typically enroll during the academic year.