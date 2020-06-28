Monroe County Fair hosts fair food drive-thru

You don't have to say farewell to fair food.

The Monroe County Fair canceled this years festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, but found another way to deliver all the deep-fired favorites.

The fairgrounds is hosting a fair food drive-thru on June 27th and 28th.

Visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and order from different vendors set-up throughout the fairgrounds, including french fires, corn dog, funnel cakes, and handcrafted lemonade.

The drive-thru continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Fair located at 3775 S Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161

