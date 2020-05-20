Monroe County Fair still on track for August

As the summer months start to move in, local county fairs and festivals are hoping to stay on schedule for later this year.

That includes the Monroe County Fair, which nearly 200,000 people attend every year.

Fair manager Darryl Diamond says as of now, fair week will still be taking place August 2nd-8th.

However, he says they are patiently waiting for updates from the state on what a 2020 fair would look like, and which annual events would still be in motion.

"4H has canceled face to face interaction in the state of Michigan but we are working to do a youth show for all the kids that have put all the work into their animals," explains Diamond. "If we aren't allowed to do that we will be working with our 4H group to create a virtual sale and show."

In 2019, the Monroe County Fair raked in over $300,000, almost four times its profit from 2018.

The fair usually hosts a roster of entertainment acts, from traveling circus acts to concerts from rock and county artists.

Food trucks and other merchants come from all over, booking space over a year in advance.

4H auctions bring in over $600,000 on a yearly average alone.

The MBT Expo Center on the fairgrounds also hosts events 40 weekends per year, but all are currently canceled through the end of June.

"We're going to do whatever we can to make this happen and if we can't we're going to have a great fair in 2021," says Diamond, who mentions all updates will be posted to the fair's website , Facebook page, and sent out in their email list.