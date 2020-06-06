Animal Control Officer dies after crash

A Monroe County Sheriff's Animal Control officer has died after suffering critical injuries in a crash, according to a GoFundMe account.

Michigan State Police identified the Sheriff's Office member as Darrian Young, 24, who was injured Thursday when a vehicle traveling westbound on M-50 failed to yield for a red light at Raisinville Rd. and struck the Sheriff's Office vehicle in the passenger side. Those two vehicles then struck a third vehicle waiting to turn.

The driver was a 44-year-old woman from Hudson, Michigan, was also injured, according to Michigan State Police.

The at-fault vehicle was reportedly involved in a previous hit-and-run crash in Monroe. Toxicology results are pending to see if alcohol was a factor.

Young was transported to a Toledo Hospital with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account, Young passed away from her injuries on Friday, June 5th.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Young family.

