Monroe backs 2nd Amendment, other counties to follow in footsteps

For weeks, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners listened to citizen's views on both sides of the gun rights issue.

Ultimately, all nine commissioners voted to approve the 2nd Amendment Resolution.

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Jerry Oley says this is something the community had been hoping would pass for some time, "Their mission was to establish elected officials to take a stance on do you support the 2nd Amendment or not? We stand united in protecting and supporting our 2nd Amendment rights for our citizens in Monroe county. When they are law-abiding citizens, why should they have something taken away from them?"

The resolution declares Monroe County's support behind the 2nd Amendment and states that any future policies asking for funding that would possibly restrict those constitutional rights, would not be approved by the board.

Oley also explained the debate behind making Monroe a 2nd Amendment "sanctuary" county. Ultimately, that portion of the document was taken out, and the resolution was a compromise.

"There was some concern that the sanctuary could suggest that maybe people could come here and not follow the laws and the rules," says Oley. "This board would not go along with that."

Since the resolution passed on February 18th, Oley says over 80 other counties are requesting the document, hoping to adopt it as their own, if the community shares the same stance.

The Michigan House of Representatives also voted to reaffirm the 2nd Amendment on February 25, 2020.