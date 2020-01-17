Monroe County preparing for storm while questions remain about previous snow removal

The Managing Director for the Monroe County Road Commission said trucks and crews are prepared for this weekend's impending snow storm.

Randy Pierce said wing blades and plows are on trucks, and a conference call is scheduled with supervisors for Friday afternoon. They'll begin monitoring road conditions at 7 p.m. Friday, with around 15 trucks on the road, increasing to 31 trucks at 7 a.m. Saturday.

In August, the Michigan Department of Transportation awarded a contract to a Madrid, Spain-based to take care of Monroe County.

MDOT hired Ferrovial to be responsible for all types of work on state roadways, including pothole patching, snow and ice removal, guardrail installation and repair, mowing, and other services.

According to the Monroe News, Ferrovial was teh only bid on the state work in the county.

However, after a November 11 snow storm that dumped five inches on Monroe County, county officials levied multiple complaints about a lack of winter maintenance on the roadways.

In a letter sent to three state lawmakers, the chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, J. Henry Lievens said roadways under MDOT responsibility were "hazardous" despite the relatively minor storm.

"The performance of the contractor retained by MDOT needs your serious and immediate attention to address the inadequate response to this winter weather event before the next winter storm," his letter went on to state.

"The Michigan State Police handled 19 traffic crashes on I-75, 17 traffic crashes on US-23 and 6 traffic crashes on I-275 in Monroe County. This is completely unacceptable to put the lives of emergency first responder at risk due to the performance of the maintenance contractor that day."

BLISSFIELD, ADRIAN ISSUE SNOW EMERGENCY: The City of Adrian and Village of Blissfield in Lenawee County already have issued snow emergencies for the weekend.\

The Blissfield snow emergency will take effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and end at 12 p.m. Sunday.

The Adrian snow emergency will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 12 p.m. Saturday.