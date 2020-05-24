Monroe Police officer shot during traffic stop

We are following breaking news, a Monroe City Police officer has been shot.

According to the department, the officer was shot while attempting a traffic stop after a reported car jacking. Police says two suspects hit a woman in the head and stole her vehicle. As police tried to pull over the alleged suspects, near Ternes and N Dixie, there was an altercation and the officer was shot.

Both suspects took off and hid in nearby brush. They were both apprehended and taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

At this time, a spokesperson for the police department says the officer is undergoing surgery at a Toledo hospital. The name of the officer has not been released. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.