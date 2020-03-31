Monroe Public Schools creating face shields for healthcare workers

Only two weeks ago, Monroe High School teacher Kyle Reed was teaching his electromechanical design students how to design, fly, and repair drones.

Now with support from administrators and other staff at Monroe Public Schools, he is focused full-time on creating face shields for healthcare workers using the district’s growing fleet of 3D printers.

After all Michigan schools were ordered closed on March 16th, Monroe Public Schools designed a plan to help students transition to online learning. When hospitals requested medical supplies, MPS sent all of the protective equipment from its Health Occupations program and emptied its science labs of goggles.

Superintendent Dr. Julie Everly adds the school was able to send 500 sets of protective eyewear, hundreds of hospital gowns, and 10,000 medical gloves.

“Whatever we can do to support our partners at ProMedica, the Monroe County Health Department, and all other local healthcare agencies will be done. It is who we are every day, and it is who we are during this time of great community need.”

When Reed learned that a 3D print shop owner in Toledo, Ohio was printing face shields for ProMedica, he reached out for information and obtained specs from ProMedica. “We have a fleet of 40 3D printers,” Reed said. “I knew no one in Monroe County would be able to make as many shields as MHS is capable of making.”

MPS leaders and staff quickly formed a team to make the face shield project happen. Superintendent Dr. Julie Everly and Steve Pollzzie, Director of Career & Technical Education, are coordinating efforts and communicating with government agencies. “Monroe Public Schools has and will continue to serve the Monroe community in any and all ways possible,” Dr. Everly stressed. “These health care professionals are on the front lines. They are our alumni, our families, and our fellow citizens."

Lisa McLaughlin, a retired MPS principal, and MPS Board Secretary Larry Zimmerman are working to source the clear plastic sheets, which Reed said are difficult to find in bulk. An order of 3,200 sheets from Oregon is expected to arrive on March 31st.

Production officially began on March 26th. To maximize production capabilities, Reed has 32 3D printers set up in his classroom lab, and Andrew Hoppert, Monroe Middle School’s STEM teacher, is running 8 printers at his home. Josh Webb, an MHS physics teacher, is also working at home, punching holes in the plastic.

Reed also shared his contact in Toledo has been working with Dana Corporation and Promedica to redesign the faceguard frame.

“It is now more comfortable to wear and only requires 3 hole punches instead of the original 6 in the plastic sheeting. This is huge because it now allows us to use a standard 3-hole punch to make the sheets,” he explained. “It’s truly engineering at its finest -- fast-paced changes to solve a problem.”

The MPS shields are being printed on Ender 3 Pros using 1.75 mm PLA. Lucien Miller, owner of Innov8tive Design in Monroe, Michigan is printing on his printers, and Reed encourages others to join them.

“If anyone else has 3D printers, we can get them the file, and they can print with PLA,” Reed said. “If more people can print and get us the frame, we can get more shields out to people when the plastic sheets arrive.” Miller is also trying to work out a way for the MPS-printed face shield frames to be printed at a faster rate using a different nozzle. It currently takes 1 hour and 42 minutes to print each frame. “I do not have the nozzles here,” Reed said. “If we could get enough, I could increase my rate incredibly!”

“I am going to be in the lab every day,” he said, “until someone tells me we don’t need any more face shields.”

Reed has also been giving frequent updates through his Facebook page about others joining in the cause.





Reed suggests if anyone else would like to contribute, to email Amelia Pillarelli, Pillarelli@monroe.k12.mi.us

