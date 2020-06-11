Monroe Street Cruise collecting donations for three Michigan families

The Monroe Street Cruise next week will collect donations to help benefit three people and families in the area.

The Monroe Dodge Superstore is hosting the event Wednesday. It will start at 6:45 p.m. at the dealership, 15160 S. Monroe St., and it will end at Joe's French Italian around 7:20 p.m.

The Monroe Street Cruisers will bring donations to help support Monroe Police Officer Renae Peterson, Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, and Devin Freelon.

The Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Superstore will match any donations received and also donate to our Heart of the Badge Educational Scholarship Program, the fund for Peterson’s family, Young’s family, Freelon’s “Save Devin’s Smile,” and Pastor Heather Boone’s Oaks of Righteousness Shelter.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.