Monroe Street Neighborhood Center connects residents to resources

Nestled inside Monroe Street United Methodist Church is a safe haven for seniors, children, and those in need.

Today volunteers at the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center are serving up more than fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

They are giving an extra helping of hope during this holiday luncheon.

It allows people to come here and feel safe, with free wellness programs to seniors.

They'll even teach you to sew, and the food pantry is open every Tuesday for people who need food. No questions asked.

In the summer the center opens its Freedom School, a literacy program that keeps kids engaged in the summer.

"We understand that all we do is an outgrowth of what Jesus has called us to do, to take care of our neighbor, take care of one another to be there for people in need because all of us could be at that place at some point in our life and we are here to create community," said Pastor Larry Clark. "That's what Jesus was about - creating community."

If you would like to make a donation or volunteer at the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center call 419-473-1167.