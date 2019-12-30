Monroe man leads police on chase, nearly clips parked cruisers

It was an extremely close call for two Monroe police officers, and it was all caught on camera.

"When you put yourself into those shoes then you realize how dangerous it could have been," Monroe Police Capt. John Wall said.

Just after midnight on Sunday officers were handling a traffic stop on Telegraph near the River Raisin. As police searched the car an SUV, allegedly driven by Nicholas Barath, came barreling at them and almost clipped their cruisers. Wall says a quick thinking officer pushed two bystanders over a guardrail and saved them from getting hit.

“It’s those split-second decisions, and I commend the officer—both officers in this case—for a job well done," Wall said.

Wall tells 13abc that Barath quickly sped away from the scene despite officers' demands for him to stop.

"It's very scary, but I don't think you think about it until after it's done," Wall said.

Barath led officers on a 5 minute chase, according to Wall. It spanned roughly 7 miles at speeds up to 90 miles per hour. The chase zipped through the city, countryside and even a subdivision.

"This is a really quiet neighborhood," Monroe resident Seth Huff said. "So that was very unusual."

Huff lives in a home where Barath allegedly turned around in the yard and left divots while evading police. Huff caught the entire act on his smart doorbell camera.

"I just saw him coming down the street," Huff said of the camera footage. "I heard some tires screeching."

Officers chased Barath another few miles until he finally stopped in a yard off North Custer and Doty. Wall says Barath was then taken into custody without incident.

"I know that the officers are relieved that the outcome ended the way that it did," Wall said.

Wall says Barath faces charges for fleeing and eluding as well as for a second OVI. He tells 13abc that a prosecutor is handling the charges and adds that Barath is set to face a judge in the coming days.