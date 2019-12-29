Monroe officer's quick thinking saves two people

Two people are safe after the quick thinking of Monroe Police Department Officers.

The City of Monroe PD reports that, during a traffic stop at 12:05am Sunday, a driver believed to be intoxicated, nearly hit officers and two other people.

It happened on N. Telegraph near the Telegraph Bridge.

According to investigators, a northbound vehicle on Telegraph nearly hit a patrol car, swerved to the right and drove on the sidewalk. The vehicle proceeded between the patrol car and guardrail, nearly hitting the officers and two traffic stop occupants. One officer reportedly shoved the two occupants over the guardrail to keep them from being hit by the vehicle. During the incident, the driver stopped, looked at officers, backed up, and drove between patrol cars and fled the scene, continuing north on N. Telegraph.

The pursuit led officers onto N. Custer Rd, into a residential neighborhood, and ended in a yard on Doty Rd. The suspect was arrested without further incident, and charged with Operating While Intoxicated (Second Offense), Fleeing and Eluding, plus other offenses including a parole violation.

13abc has reached out to investigators for the name of the suspect.