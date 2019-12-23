Monroe toddler in critical condition, charges sought against mother and boyfriend

Authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old Monroe, Mich., mother and her boyfriend of child abuse and assault with great bodily harm after police responded Sunday to a call of a unresponsive 2-year old.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Monroe Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of S. Roessler St. Once on scene, they confirmed a 2-year-old male child was not breathing and CPR was initiated.

Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance personnel soon arrived and assumed life-saving measures. The child was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where the child is listed in critical but stable condition.

Fire and rescue personnel on scene brought to police attention that the child appeared to have severe bruising on most of his body.

In addition to the investigation and evidence collected at the scene, the mother and boyfriend were questioned by MPD detectives.

The case has been handed over to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office. The mother and boyfriend are expected to be arraigned later Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing. 13abc will update the story when more information becomes available.