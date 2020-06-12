Monroe woman charged in connection with infant's 2019 death in Florida

A Monroe woman was arrested Thursday morning at work in Michigan for her actions in the June 2019 death of an infant in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The woman, who was not named in a press release from Michigan State Police, is the mother of a 5-month-old infant who died in Florida. It is the woman's second child to die under suspicious circumstances.

First responders were called to the home on a report of a child having trouble breathing. The child was transported to a local hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

The father of the child admitted to investigators he would lose his temper when the child would not stop crying. The father told police he purposely dropped the child on its head from a standing position, then picked it up from the floor by the head before propping the child against a pillow on the bed.

After the father left the room, the child began to cry again. The father returned to the room and struck the child across the face before picking up the child over his head and slamming it onto a changing table, causing the fatal injuries.

An autopsy revealed the infant had multiple injuries in different stages of healing. Authorities charged the father with first degree murder and determined the mother had knowledge of the abuses. The woman was wanted for neglect of a child causing great bodily harm; failure to report aggravated abuse; and culpable negligence expose to injury.

Extradition procedures are currently underway to return the woman to Florida.

First responders in Florida stated that the residence was in unlivable conditions due to filth, urine, and dog feces throughout the home. Five dogs were later removed from the home.

Detectives from the Ormond Beach Police stated that this was the most heinous crime they have ever investigated.