Monroe's "super" adoption day

"Calling All Superheroes" was the theme for Monroe County's 5th annual adoption day.

Seven adoptions took place at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Justice was served by Wonder Woman and Thor: Mighty God of Thunder themselves. Their secret identities: Judge Cheryl Lohmeyer and Judge Frank Arnold.

"Superman's Clark Kent, Spiderman's Peter Parker, are superheroes that were adopted," explains Arnold.

"This is something for the kids to be proud of," adds Lohmeyer. "That they are chosen and loved and part of a family."