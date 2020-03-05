Monster Jam room makeover for local boy

One Holland boy got a monster of a surprise this afternoon: a room makeover in the style of one of his favorite monster trucks, Gravedigger.

The project is a team effort by Monster Jam and Operation Homefront to Celebrate military families. The Guthrie's are a third-generation military family, and their son loves monster trucks, making them the perfect recipients.

"I think it's really awesome to be able to give back to families that have given so much," says Krysten Anderson.

Anderson drives Gravedigger, one of the biggest, loudest, and coolest trucks at Monster Jam.

In her spare time, she takes part in a little side project.

"I am here with Operation Homefront and Monster Jam to surprise the family with a room makeover for their son, Robbie," says Anderson.

Operation Homefront is a non-profit that supports military families.

"Any time that we're in the area and Operation Homefront reaches out to us, we try to find some families that are veterans in the area," says Anderson.

Monster Jam is something four-year-old Robbie and his father bond over.

"We're very appreciative of Operation Homefront and all they've come to do and I know when he sees it he's just gonna explode," says Robbie's father, Robert Guthrie, a Technical Sargeant in the 180th fighter wing.

There's also a Robbie-sized Gravedigger for the yard. Tomorrow the Guthrie's get to go to the Monster Jam show.

"Then we go to the Monster Jam tomorrow. We'll sit with the family and we'll all enjoy so I'll get to see his little face at the Monster Jam," says Operation Homefront volunteer Patricia Marshall.

"Children love trucks, they love monster trucks, they love monster jam," says Anderson.

Monster Jam will be at the Huntington Center this weekend. Krysten Anderson will be there signing autographs and racing in Gravedigger.