Montgomery Township welcomes new full-time EMS crew

The villages of Bradner, Wayne, and Risingsun will now have 24-hour emergency medical services.

Montgomery Township has been preparing for this for over a year. Thanks to the residents passing a May 2018 levy, the South East Ambulance District will now provide emergency medical services 24/7 with a full-time staff.

"We've had a tremendous amount of support from the community and the three village councils, and everything has gelled together very well," says Montgomery Twp. trustee Jerry Houtz.

With volunteers from the other village departments decreasing over time, township trustees realized a full-time staff would become a necessity.

"Our staff on the volunteer side was getting older, there wasn't the younger crowd coming in, our volunteers were really at their max of the call volume," explains Houtz.

Chief brian Snyder says the district has two new ambulance vehicles, and high-tech life-saving equipment upgrades, thanks to the levy.

"Everything we do in health care is time-driven, the sooner we can get to a situation, assess the need to that situation, the sooner we can put in place not only the care we intend to provide but as well as the care the patient's going to need long-term," says Snyder.

The South East Ambulance District is still recruiting technicians and paramedics. Anyone interested can email SouthEastAmbulance150@gmail.com.