Moratorium proposed for nuisance ordinance after Toledo Council gets an earful

Toledo business owners came face-to-face with city council members to discuss a controversial ordinance they say is unfairly targeting small, minority-owned businesses.

“The ordinance speaks to social gatherings, events, places - where large people have parties. If it’s a commercial property ordinance then it should be applied unilaterally across the board for all commercial properties,” said Zahra Collins of the Toledo Metropolitan Tavern and Pub Association. “On January 10th, there were three incidents that involved and were attributed to the Huntington Center and that’s on record. That’s 9 points right then and there. Did they receive a letter from nuisance or whoever is handling sending out the letters and giving points?"

The Toledo city council unanimously passed the “chronic commercial property nuisance” ordinance in October. A vote at least one member regrets.

”I never dreamed that it would be bars. I don’t even know how it became bars out of it,” District 4 councilwoman Yvonne Harper said.

The law created a point system to track problem spots in the community - points are given for crimes and complaints. If you get 12 points in a year, you’re declared a “chronic nuisance” and are at risk of being closed.

Many were concerned that they may be reluctant to contact police out of fear of being penalized.

“We need to fix it. It’s our responsibility,” Harper said.

The meeting concluded with a proposed moratorium.

If approved, for the next six months the code wouldn’t be enforced while the council and concerned parties continue to deliberate.

Several more meetings to discuss either a repeal or amendments to this ordinance can be expected moving forward.

