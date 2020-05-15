More outdoor dining option on the way for Toledo?

People looking to grab a bite to eat in Toledo might soon have some new outdoor dining choices.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he's open to allowing outdoor seating that would expand into the public right of way, things like sidewalks and maybe even streets or curb lanes that are blocked off. The mayor wants to complete the plan by May 29, when the next stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted.

However, he doesn't want closed streets to turn into large parties.

"What we don't want to do is sort of give the inadvertent signal that it's OK to have a block party," Kapszukiewicz said.

As restaurants start to open in the next few days, the mayor said he's expecting three Toledo Police officers to be out and about enforcing the rules.