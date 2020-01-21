More than 100 vehicles up for bid at Ohio surplus auction

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services will hold a surplus vehicle auction this Saturday in Columbus.

More than 100 cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans will be up for bid at the DAS General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Rd., Columbus. Gates open at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. The lost will remain open until 2 p.m. on the day of the auction.

Visit das.ohio.gov to view the vehicles up for bid.

Vehicles may be inspected through Friday of this week, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and vehicles may be started between 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. Bidders are advised to search for operation and safety information published by the manufacturer, including recalls.

All vehicles must be paid in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted.

Buyers are reminded that temporary tags are not issued at state surplus vehicle auctions.