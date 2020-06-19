More than 1,100 new jobs coming to Wood County in 2020

If you've driven by the Amazon fulfillment center that's under construction in Rossford, you know that a lot of progress has been made in recent weeks.

The facility will eventually employ about 1,000 people. Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon says he's been told by company leaders that they will start hiring in July. The mayor says he's also been told that Amazon plans to start receiving and shipping products in September.

Amazon is one of a couple big projects in Wood County right now. Wade Gottschalk is the Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission. Like just about everywhere in the country, the pandemic has had a sizeable impact on the county's workforce.

"Wood County still has about 5,000 unemployment claims right now. Prior to COVID-19 hitting, we were at about 500 claims, so we are looking at ten times the amount right now," said Gottschalk.

The Amazon jobs along with other new projects in the county will certainly help those numbers.

"When the projects were first announced, the concern was the lack of labor availability. Now we have the opposite issue. We're hoping we can offset some of those losses through the current economic development projects," said Gottschalk.

The pandemic could also mean more of the workers at the new facilities will be from Wood County.

"If you see the impact of the pandemic persist into the hiring season, I think you will see more local people taking those jobs. That's because before COVID-19, most of those people would have had jobs," said Gottschalk.

In addition to amazon opening its Rossford facility this year, there's also another big project in the county that will be coming on line in the months ahead.

"The NSG float glass facility in Troy Township is looking to hire about 150 people. In fact, they have already started hiring," said Gottschalk.

Back to the Amazon project. In addition to the permanent jobs, it's also created hundreds of construction jobs. If you're interested in applying for one of the jobs inside the fulfillment center, Mayor MacKinnon says to pay close attention to the Amazon website for all the details.

