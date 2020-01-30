Morenci classes canceled due to bed bugs

The halls of Morenci Schools were silent today, as officials dealt with a small problem... VERY small.

As superintendent Michael McAran recalls: "About 3 days ago, a teacher had what she discovered to be two bedbugs in a room. That night, we had custodial staff spray rubbing alcohol in all the lockers and rooms as a precaution."

The school district says only 4 bedbugs were discovered in all, but they're being proactive about their approach. That rubbing alcohol solution kills on direct contact, yet it's hard to pinpoint exactly where the bugs are in a given room.

"They don't move in daylight," offers McAran. "They don't move in light. They move in darkness."

Clothing can provide popular hangout spots for bedbugs, yet an entire room full of donated clothing items at the school was pest-free.

Enter the K-9 Bed Bug Hunters, trained specifically to sniff out, so pest control can snuff out.

"He'd walk up to a single desk out of the whole room, walking back and forth. The handler works him like a drug dog... and he just sat down here and looked, and wouldn't move."

The dogs helped identify the few problem areas in the building, ranging from a gym mat to one of these screw holes on the bottom of a desk chair. The affected rooms can be localized so well because, contrary to popular belief, bedbugs don't just jump from person to person.

"You'd have to sit down and be in contact for a long period of time before they come onto your body," says McAran. "They only come onto your body if they're looking to feed."

With a feeding range of only about 30 feet from the host, exposing them to a small amount of heat and light could prevent similar incidents. Your typical home dryer machine would usually do the trick.

Morenci Area Schools will be closed again Friday, January 31st for further treatment, with plans to reopen after the weekend.