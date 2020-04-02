Mortgage help available for those impacted by coronavirus

It's an unprecedented time of unemployment and the need for banks to work with customers on mortgage payments is greater than ever.

Mark Sutter is the President of Genoa Bank and says "We know unemployment is going to go up because we've shut down the country."

Sutter says banks like Genoa are willing to work with mortgage customers on at least a 90 day forbearance. "What we're trying to do is make you're paying your escrows up on your taxes and insurance and those kinds of things, but more importantly as you're deferring it, you're deferring your payments."

It is important for customers to know those payments will still need to be made later. Sutter says, it's still a loan and it's still an obligation that you're just deferring your principle and interest to the end." And if you need longer, you need to let your lender know as soon as possible. Most will still work with you throughout this pandemic.

