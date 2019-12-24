Mother in need receives Christmas miracle

This season reminds us all to give generously and be kind to one another.

On Christmas Eve, one man inspired by the spirit of Christmas, along with other local organizations, came together to make this holiday one that a Toledo family in need will remember forever.

Brandon Johnson first met Tristan Womack during the Team Johnson Holiday Giveback event at Family House last week.

Johnson and his team provided children staring at the homeless shelter with toys for Christmas and visits to fun activities like Kalahari and Skyzone free of charge.

Womack and her three sons touched his heart, and Johnson wanted to do more, explaining "They were so polite and so grateful, and so positive, when I got home I told my wife, we have to do something."

Since then, Johnson helped Tristan find a new job to get out of the shelter and back on her feet. This afternoon, Team Johnson met with the Womack family again, but this time, with more surprises.

Team Johnson and other sponsors were able to provide Tristan with a Christmas tree and more presents for the kids, plus a Dillard's shopping spree and a spa day to prepare for her new position.

In addition, the Womack family will be starting off 2020 in a hotel with a pool on New Year's Eve. Their first month's rent in their new home has also been taken care of.

The biggest gift of all was a new set of wheels.

A minivan with TV's in the back for Womack's kids has been paid for in full, with the cost of insurance, plates, oil changes, and gas cards completely covered.

The Family House now has everything they need to get back on their feet.

"Christmas is all about giving, you know to a family in need and that's what we wanted to do, been excited for this for two weeks just to see their face with the car," adds Johnson.

Tristan was still in shocked, overwhelmed with the act of kindness, "With everything I've been going through and being in the shelter and trying to figure everything out to all of a sudden everything is just put together, and they made it happen, it's absolutely a Christmas miracle."