Saturday marks five years since search for Baby Elaina

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2016 at 3:52 PM EST
Police and community members formed search teams five years ago, looking for a child reported missing from her Toledo home.

On June 2, 2013, Elaina Steinfurth was reported missing. Months later, on Sept. 5, 2013, police found her remains. Authorities later determined the young girl was killed on June 2, 2013.

In 2013, a jury found Elaina’s mother, Angela Steinfurth, and her then boyfriend, Steven King II, guilty on murder charges in the case. A judge sentenced both to life in jail.

Steinfurth took an Alford plea in the case on charges of murder and obstructing justice. King II pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.

During the trial, King told the court he was with Steinfurth on the day Elaina died. He says he found her in the bedroom. King told the court Elaina was hurt and having trouble breathing. He admitted to covering her mouth and nose until she stopped breathing. He then told the court he wrapped the body in a bag and hid it in the garage.

An assistant Lucas County prosecutor told the court evidence would have shown Steinfurth threw Elaina across the bedroom after becoming frustrated with her crying. Steinfurth did not make a statement in court.

